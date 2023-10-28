JAMA Psychiatry: New blood test could detect bipolar disorder

Experts from the University of Cambridge have developed a new blood test that can diagnose bipolar disorder. The results of the scientists’ research were published in the publication JAMA Psychiatry.

We are talking about a mental illness that is characterized by changes in mood phases from mania to depression. Mania is accompanied by an increased level of energy, and depression is accompanied by apathy, depression, and lethargy.

As the scientists said, the difficulty of identifying bipolar disorder lies in the fact that patients often seek help during the depressive phase, keeping silent about the manic phase. Quite often, psychiatrists mistakenly diagnose them with depression and prescribe incorrect treatment, the article points out.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge sought to create a tool that can detect BAR with high accuracy. About three thousand people took part in the study. In particular, the subjects assessed their mental state by filling out special questionnaires. The researchers then took blood samples from all participants.

Experts later discovered that certain metabolites in the blood are markers of bipolar disorder. Monitoring a range of biomarkers in a blood test will allow for a quick and accurate diagnosis of mental illness.

Scientists believe that such a blood test could help develop new drugs for the treatment of bipolar disorder.

