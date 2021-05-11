British scientists from University College London have found a link between overweight in children and stress in their parents. There may be many reasons for this, they were named by the Daily Mail portal.

Thus, experts say that boys and girls between the ages of five and 14 recovered if their father was in an anxious state. The mother’s nervousness affected only the state of the girls’ organisms and to a lesser extent.

According to researchers, stressed parents could overfeed their children or not give them enough freedom to be physically active. According to another version, nervous parents ignored their children, and in those they began to overeat to gain a state of comfort.

For her work, psychologist Christiana Tommerup analyzed data from more than six thousand children born in the UK between 2000 and 2002. She also asked their parents if they experienced stress when their children were young.

The scientist came to the conclusion that fathers have even more influence on children from an early age than previously thought. She also stressed the importance of supporting young parents to prevent health problems in children.

Previously, scientists from the University of California conducted a study and found that women with a higher percentage of body fat were more protected from the risk of premature death compared to those with a lower percentage. However, in the experiment, large muscle mass in women also played a role.