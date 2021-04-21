Lack of sleep in people aged 50-60 is a risk factor for developing dementia. This conclusion was reached by scientists from London, the results of which were published on April 20 in the journal Nature Communications…

In this study, scientists followed 8,000 participants for 25 years, who informed experts about the duration of their sleep and their health.

In addition, about half of the participants in the study wore a watch to monitor their sleep.

As a result, a 30% increase in the risk of developing dementia was found in people aged 50-60, who regularly slept six or less hours a day.

To confirm the theory that the risks of developing dementia can be reduced by improving sleep patterns, scientists plan to conduct a number of studies on this topic in the future.

On the eve it became known that one of the symptoms of developing dementia is the loss of the ability to experience pleasure. Scientists found that people with diagnosed frontotemporal dementia had anhedonia much more often than other groups of patients.

On April 9, the president of the Russian Society of Somnologists, Doctor of Medicine Roman Buzunov, warned that sleepwalking, which unexpectedly manifests itself in adulthood, may indicate the onset of the development of Alzheimer’s disease.