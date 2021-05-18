Depression may be one of the indicators of an increase in the level of C-reactive protein in the body, which indicates the development of inflammatory processes in the body. This conclusion was made by scientists at King’s College London after research.

In the course of their work, scientists studied the data of 27 thousand people with depression and compared their indicators with the data of 59 thousand people who have never encountered mental disorders.

It turned out that 31% of people who suffered from depression had an increased level of C-reactive protein, which signals inflammation, follows from data published in American Journal of Psychiatry…

Scientists believe that the results obtained indicate a direct link between inflammation and depression, but modern science is not yet able to get more detailed data.

Earlier, on May 6, neurologist and somnologist Elena Tsareva said that sleeping too long, when a person sleeps more than normal, but still does not feel vigorous, can be a symptom of a painful condition.

The specialist clarified that we are not talking about situations when a person is trying to compensate for the lack of sleep due to a violation of the regime and spends more than eight hours in bed, but when a long sleep continues from day to day. According to Tsareva, in this case we can talk about hypersomnia or depression.

The doctor added that these conditions need to be taken very seriously, they require specialist advice.