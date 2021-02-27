Japanese scientists from the University of Hiroshima have found that a lack of vitamin B6 complicates the course of COVID-19. B6 has been noted to alleviate cycotine shock in COVID-19 patients. The results of the study were published on February 26 in the journal MedicalXpress…

According to the author of the study, Professor Tanutchaporn Kumrungsee, vitamin B6 helps in the fight against the consequences of the disease. The vitamin reduces inflammation, alleviates oxidative and carbonyl stress, prevents thrombosis, and also reduces the amount of inflammasomes responsible for activating the inflammatory response.Gazeta.ru“.

In addition, scientists have found that people with chronic inflammation, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and heart disease have poorer immune defenses due to low B6 levels compared to healthy people.

On the same day, Anch Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, spoke about the possible consequences of COVID-19. According to her, men suffer more during the acute phase of coronavirus infection, and women experience the consequences of the disease longer.

