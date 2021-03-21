Obese children are prone to severe consequences of the coronavirus, in particular the manifestations of the multivariable postcoid syndrome. During the year, the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor has registered more than 30 cases in children, experts told Izvestia on March 21.

British doctors have recognized post-coronavirus inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children as a separate disease, the journal says Nature medicine…

“Those symptoms of the disease and changes in the work of immune cells that we recorded indicate that MIS-C is a separate immunopathological disease in children, the appearance of which is associated with severe forms of COVID-19,” the article says.

Children with MIS-C, as a rule, are overweight, said Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director of the Institute for Research, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Metabolic syndrome, a metabolic disorder associated with obesity, affects the course of many diseases, including the development of MIS-C syndrome, he explained. At the same time, the expert pointed out, this syndrome almost never occurs in children under one year old, more often the pathology develops in children over four years old.

As Maria Evstigneeva, a pediatrician at the Medsi children’s clinic, explained, excess adipose tissue is inherently a poorly controlled endocrine organ. In the process of metabolism, many immune molecules are formed in it, which behave very aggressively during inflammation. Due to endocrine disorders, with obesity, capillaries are always affected – this means that already when meeting with coronavirus, the vessels are pathologically changed, which worsens the course and prognosis of the disease, the doctor emphasized.

It is necessary to treat multi-inflammatory syndrome in a hospital, experts recommend. How to prevent it, doctors do not yet know.

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia: Full, forward: obese children are prone to serious consequences of COVID