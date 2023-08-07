Scientists from the University of Minnesota (USA) found that artificial sweeteners are associated with an increase in body fat. The results of the study were published in the journal International Journal of Obesity.

Experts have been studying human food intake for 20 years. As a result, it was found that long-term consumption of aspartame (a popular sweetener) leads to an increase in belly and muscle fat stores.

The World Health Organization has warned about the potential health risks of aspartame. In this regard, the results of the study highlight the need to find alternatives to sweeteners in food and beverages.

The researchers also indicated that more research is needed to better understand the relationship between artificial sweetener consumption and body fat gain.

Earlier, on August 2, Tatyana Semenova, a dietitian and nutritionist at the Biogena clinic, said that sweeteners should be treated with caution. They can affect gut health and metabolism, as well as increase food cravings and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.