American scientists have concluded that patients with diagnosed clinical depression are prone to accelerated cellular aging. This is evidenced by research data published in the journal Translational psychiatry…

Science has long established that depressive disorder is a risk factor for many diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, the researchers suggested a link between depression and aging processes, but the mechanisms of this influence were previously unknown.

Scientists have found that in blood tests of patients with depressive disorder, an increased level of methylation in some regions of DNA is recorded. Methylation is a process by which the genetic structure of the cell changes in some parts of the cell. This mechanism is the process of cell aging. Thus, the cellular age is higher in patients with clinical depression.

The researchers used the GrimAge mathematical algorithm to estimate life expectancy based on cellular methylation data. It turned out that in people with depressive disorder, the GrimAge score was significantly exceeded. This indicates an increased risk of premature death, experts say.

At the end of February, psychologist Olga Korotina-Hesse said that depression requires serious treatment, it is better to consult a specialist when the first signs of this ailment appear. According to her, a bad mood that falls for no reason is the first “call” of the disorder. The specialist named the decreased concentration of attention as the second sign of the onset of depression, and the third – the feeling of guilt. However, it can cover a person for no reason.

Earlier, Natalya Kiselnikova, head of the laboratory of counseling psychology and psychotherapy at the Psychological Institute of the Russian Academy of Education, spoke about the fears of Russians to seek help from psychologists. According to her, people do not go to a psychotherapist even in very difficult cases.