Scientists in their studies came to the conclusion that genes influence not only a person’s appearance and health, but also his character and food preferences. This was discussed in the material “RIA News”.

The publication provides some research confirming this theory. So, in 1939, twins Jim Springer and Jim Lewis were born in the American state of Ohio, who were soon adopted into different families. The brothers first met only 40 years later, in 1979. It turned out that they had a lot in common. Both had migraines, drove the same cars, smoked the same brand of cigarettes and had other similarities, including their choice of partner and career plans.

University of Minnesota psychologist Thomas Bouchard Jr. became interested in this story and, together with his colleagues, began research to understand how genes influence a person. As a result of numerous medical and psychological tests, scientists were able to establish that such a coincidence is possible due to the presence of an identical genome.

In 2014, researchers were able to determine that genes can also tell a person who to be friends with. As a result of the analysis of almost five hundred thousand genetic markers, it was concluded that friends have the same gene variants more often than people who do not know each other.

“The similarity is small, only about a percentage of genetic markers, but its significance for evolutionary theory is large,” said James Fowler, a professor of medical genetics and political science at the University of California, San Diego.

Earlier, on August 18, oncologist, head of the oncology department of the Euroonko clinic in St. Petersburg, Anastasia Maryenko, in a conversation with Izvestia, explained whether cancer can really be inherited and whether the threat can be stopped. According to the doctor, heredity is not a death sentence. Proper nutrition, a healthy lifestyle, and attention to your body play a much more important role.