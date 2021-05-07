Cats love to sit not only in real but also imaginary boxes. This conclusion was made by scientists from the University of New York. The research results are presented in articlepublished in the journal Applied Animal Behavior Science.

To test the visual perception of cats, experts conducted an experiment. Cat owners had to place a special Kanishi square on the floor, which creates the illusion of this geometric figure by means of four corners, and observe the cats’ behavior. Next to it was an ordinary square with solid sides made of duct tape. It was found that the cats selected both figures equally and sat inside one as often as inside the other.

The researchers concluded that cats, like humans, are capable of mentally complementing shapes by drawing invisible lines. This proves that they feel safe inside even a virtually enclosed space, as if they are in cover. Scientists believe such discoveries provide a better understanding of how animals interact with humans.

Previously, scientists from the University of Tokyo found that cats are able to distinguish between the voices of their owners. It turned out that they did not consider it necessary to answer. Experts conducted an experiment on 20 cats, letting them listen to a recording of the voice of the owner and three strangers in order to understand how the animals would react. Cats were most active when they heard the timbre of their owners. At the same time, the hypotheses were confirmed, according to which these pets understand that they are talking to them, but do not consider it necessary to answer.