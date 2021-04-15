British scientists have discovered hot spots in the brain that indicate signs of cancer. The results of the study are published in the journal Neuro-Oncology Advances. RIA News…

Experts have found that there are specific clumps of cells around blood vessels that determine where tumors can be cancerous. In their opinion, it is these areas that can be breeding grounds for malignant progression, that is, the process due to which the tumor grows rapidly and uncontrollably. It is noted that this study is of great importance, as it will be more likely to determine when a brain tumor becomes malignant.

Earlier, scientists at the Goethe University in Frankfurt (Germany) determined that the diarrhea drug loperamide can induce cell death in cultured glioblastoma, a deadly and incurable form of brain tumor that does not respond well to conventional chemotherapy.