Antibodies are most effective against COVID-19 after a person has had an illness, and an increased body mass index (BMI) contributes to a more robust immune response to reinfection, Dr. Carmit Cohen of the Sheba Medical Center in Israel found. israel21c February 10th.

Cohen and colleagues analyzed the immune response elicited by antibodies after an illness in 130 people over the course of a year. The figures were compared with those of 402 people who were vaccinated twice with Pfizer but never had COVID-19. It turned out that the number of antibodies one month after vaccination was higher than in recovered patients. However, in the vaccinated group, these figures dropped quite sharply.

This may explain why twice-vaccinated people who have never had COVID-19 are more likely to become infected after six months. The study also showed that antibodies in recovered patients with a BMI of 30 or higher (obese range) were higher at all time points compared to those with a BMI less than 30 (overweight to normal range). Thus, obese people who recovered from COVID-19 were better protected from getting sick again.

Dr. Cohen will present his findings at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in April 2022.

In late January, US researchers in Oregon noticed how patients vaccinated after recovering from a previous variant of the coronavirus were resistant to the Delta strain. This trend was tracked in Austria with Omicron. This phenomenon has been called “Superimmunity”.