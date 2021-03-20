Paleontologists have discovered in northeastern Mexico the fossilized skeleton of a “winged” shark that lived in the Late Cretaceous. The description of the new species, named Aquilolamna milarcae, was published in the scientific journal Science.

The shark looked more like a stingray due to its long fins, which spanned up to 1.9 meters.

Paleontologists have concluded that Aquilolamna milarcae lived about 93 million years ago and probably ate plankton. Comparison of its anatomy with 26 modern species of sharks showed that this species belongs to the order of Lamniformes – the same as the white shark (Carcharodon carcharias).

The unusual body shape is explained by the fact that the shark did not need to quickly chase after prey. Aquilolamna milarcae also used their fins as a stabilizer to keep from rolling over.

