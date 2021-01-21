Scientists have discovered a new way for coronavirus to enter the lungs. Chinese researchers have published their article in the journal Cell Research.

According to them, not only the ACE2 protein, which is considered the main channel of penetration of the coronavirus, but also the AXL enzyme, can be the “gateway” to the cells of the lungs and bronchi for the virus. It is noted that AXL is a membrane protein that is responsible for many physiological processes, including cell survival, differentiation and immune responses.

Experts have found that disabling these receptors can significantly reduce the number of viral copies of RNA in the epithelial cells of the human lung.

Earlier it was reported that, according to preliminary data, the drug ivermectin is able to suppress the transmission of coronavirus from person to person, reducing viral load and the duration of symptoms in people with mild COVID-19. Patients given it experienced a reduction in the duration of some symptoms (loss of smell and taste by 50 percent and coughing by 30 percent).