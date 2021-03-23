Scientists have found a link between blood type and heart attack. A related study was published in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology.

The researchers concluded that people with blood types 2 and 3 are at higher risk for heart attack.

More than 400 thousand people took part in the study. As a result, it turned out that people with the second and third blood groups have an eight percent higher risk of heart attack than people with the first group. In addition, these groups are 51 percent more likely to develop venous thrombosis and 47 percent more likely to develop pulmonary embolism. However, people with the first blood group are more prone to high blood pressure.

As the Times of India notes, a similar study, which involved more than 1.36 million people, was conducted by the European Society of Cardiology in 2017. It also showed that people with blood groups 1 and 2 are nine percent more at risk for coronary and cardiovascular disease, especially heart attacks.

Earlier, hematologist Yulia Nenasheva announced the connection between blood group and cancer. According to her, patients with the second group are 20 percent more likely to develop stomach cancer, while people with the second and fourth groups are more likely to develop pancreatic cancer.

In February, Anna Kulinkovich, a general practitioner at the European Medical Center, spoke about the connection between blood type and the severity of COVID-19. She noted that among the sick, the least of all people with the first blood group. According to her, the data of the studies carried out to date do not allow making unambiguous conclusions, however, the works demonstrate the presence of certain trends.