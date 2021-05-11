Scientists of the St. Petersburg Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, together with researchers from Austria, have developed a methodology for assessing the effectiveness of systems for tracking the condition of a driver. In particular, such conditions that can lead to an accident are taken into account: drowsiness, talking on the phone, malaise, inattentive driving, alcohol intoxication, etc. The research results are published in the scientific journal IEEE Access.

Scientists from the two countries will use this technique to conduct a series of experiments on the simulator, thanks to which it will be possible to improve the accuracy of the existing systems for controlling human behavior while driving.

“Today, the topic of improving road safety using various intelligent driver monitoring systems is an important trend in the developed countries of the world. At the same time, there are no uniform principles that make it possible to understand which means are the most effective and under what conditions. Therefore, we, together with Austrian scientists, have developed a methodology for assessing the effectiveness of such systems. To do this, we reviewed all the methods for determining the driver’s condition that exist today, and this is more than 200 articles, “said Alexei Kashevnik, senior researcher at the St. Petersburg Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, to Izvestia.

It is known that St. Petersburg scientists have been developing developments in the field of monitoring the driver’s condition using “computer vision” for about five years. So, the Drive Safely software has already been created, which allows you to store and analyze data about the driver’s state while driving: fatigue, concentration and aggressiveness of driving style. The information is sent to the cloud storage from the driver’s surveillance camera. In this case, the system can work from a mobile phone.

“We’ve broken all types of distractions into three big groups: when a person ‘takes their hands off the wheel,’ that is, smokes, drinks, or talks on the phone. When, for some reason, he takes his eyes off the road, even if his head looks forward (visual distraction). Also when he may be looking at the road and his hands are on the steering wheel, but he is immersed in himself and does not think about driving (cognitive distraction), ”Kashevnik emphasized.

In the near future, a team of scientists using the created methodology plans to test an integrated system for monitoring driver behavior. The experiments will be carried out by about 20 drivers who will work for 10 hours in special simulation cars.

