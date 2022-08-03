Scientists from the University of New South Wales and the NeuRA Institute for Research in Neuroscience (Australia) have created a brain retraining method that allows a person to get rid of back pain. The method has proven to be effective and superior to manual therapy and even opioids. The research results were published on August 2 in the publication Journal of the American Medical Association.

According to the publication, the study involved 276 people suffering from back pain. It is clarified that one group was subjected to a 12-week sensorimotor retraining course developed by the authors, and the second group received a sham treatment to control the placebo effect. As the authors of the article note, in the first group, the number of people who were completely cured of back pain exceeded the number of those cured in the second by two times.

The researchers write that the new treatment is superior to classic treatments for chronic back pain such as drugs, spinal manipulation, injections and surgery. The authors of the article note that they considered back pain precisely as a problem with the central nervous system, and not as a pathology of the vertebral discs, bones or muscles.

“Regarding the results of studies on the treatment of back pain with opioids, the difference in pain intensity compared to the placebo group is less than one point in 10 – the effect is short-term, there is little improvement, but opioids have many side effects and are addictive. We are seeing similar results in studies comparing manual therapy or exercise therapy with placebo,” said Professor James McAuley of the UNSW and NeuRA School of Health Sciences. “Gazeta.Ru”.

The scientists added that the sensorimotor retraining was aimed at correcting the dysfunction of the nervous system, which is associated with most chronic back pain. The publication explains that disorders of the nervous system lead to two main problems, such as hypersensitivity of the pain system and incorrect communication between the back and the brain. According to the authors of the study, they managed to retrain the nervous system and normalize the relationship between the back and the brain.

The researchers call their tool revolutionary, as it is the first of its kind. Since chronic back pain has been the number one cause of disability in the last 30 years, the development of this treatment method could form the basis of a new way of working for physical therapists in the next 6-9 months. The scientists note that more research is critical to replicate these results in other populations.

Earlier, on July 29, a rheumatologist, neurologist Pavel Evdokimenko told what not to do during an attack of back pain. The expert warned against warming or massaging the back, as the inflammation could only get worse. In percentage terms, such methods help relieve pain in only 30% out of 100. The remaining 70% become much worse, the doctor says.