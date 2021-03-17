Scientists at the Wellman Photomedicine Center in Massachusetts, USA, have developed an intravascular laser imaging technique that can prevent heart attacks. The study was published in the scientific journal of the Optical Society (OSA) Biomedical Optics Express March 16.

“Measurement of the mechanical properties of plaques is critical in identifying unstable plaques with a tendency to rupture and subsequent heart attack <...> If unstable coronary plaques can be found long before they rupture, pharmacological or other treatment can be started early stages to prevent heart attacks and save lives, ”said research team leader Semantini Nadkarni.

It is noted that the technology warns medical professionals about the possible risk of developing heart problems.

The development is being tested on animals. According to experts, at this stage of testing, intravascular laser imaging is showing good results.

Earlier, on March 14, a cardiologist named an atypical symptom of heart disease. According to the head of the 1st cardiology department of the hospital for war veterans, Sergei Ivanov, periodic edema may indicate a developing pathology of the heart, blood vessels or the human endocrine system.