Scientists from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (Spain) have created a biosensor to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air. portal Association of Universities of Valencia RUVID.

The device is capable of monitoring the presence of SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins in environmental aerosols. “The biosensor uses specific antibodies that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air,” said one of the study’s authors, Professor Angel Macieira.

According to the developers, the biosensor, detecting a viral charge in the air at a level harmful to human health, will give a warning signal.

The system is currently being tested at the Main University Hospital in Castello.

Earlier it was reported that against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Russians began to buy more often devices for air disinfection and humidification in online stores.