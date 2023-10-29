PLOS One: Adding sugar to drinks has no negative effects on the body

Scientists from Leiden University said that adding sugar to coffee and tea has no negative effect on the body. The results of the specialist study were presented in the journal PLOS One.

Scientists analyzed data from a 32-year follow-up of nearly three thousand participants who drank tea or coffee daily with varying amounts of sugar added to the drink. At the very beginning and at the end, specialists conducted a health examination of the subjects. They also assessed the reasons for the death of a number of participants.

Test results showed that adding sugar to drinks was not associated with premature death. Those who drank coffee or tea with sweetener increased their risk of early death by only one compared to those who did not drink sugar.

Scientists also noted that this effect persists only if 5 grams of sugar are added to the drink. Soda contains about 25 grams of sugar, and these drinks have health implications.

Doctor of Medical Sciences, endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova said that excess sugar increases the risk of urolithiasis.

Pavlova noted that sugar is found in sweets, baked goods, carbonated drinks, flavored yogurts and prepared sauces. If you have a lot of these foods in your diet, the risk of stone formation increases.