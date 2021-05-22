British virologists from Yorkshire spoke about a new “triple mutant” variant of the coronavirus with an unusual combination of genes, which is called VUI-21MAY-01 or AV.1. Research scientists have studied the journalists of the Daily Mail.

To date, 49 cases of infection with the new type of virus have been recorded, mostly infected by residents of Yorkshire and the Humber. UK Public Health is investigating the spread of VUI-21MAY-01. So far, there is no evidence that it is resistant to vaccines or more infectious than existing strains.

The interest of specialists is caused, among other things, by the alarming circumstance that the COVID-19 (R) prevalence index in Britain, against the background of more frequent cases of detection of the Indian strain, jumped to 0.9. According to leading scientists, the index is now hovering in the range of 0.9-1.1, while last week the indicator stopped at 0.8. The coefficient is closest to unity since the peak of the second wave in January. Meanwhile, the British are assured that so far there is no reason for concern.

Sheffield Public Health Director Greg Fell indicated that he oversaw VUI-21MAY-01 with colleagues. According to him, there is no evidence yet that he has resistance to the vaccine or is more infectious. Meanwhile, British ministers announced their readiness to take measures to help avoid the spread of any kind of coronavirus. They also focused on the fact that scientists are carefully monitoring the situation.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called the required amount to defeat the coronavirus pandemic across the planet. It was clarified that we are talking about at least $ 50 billion: this amount will be enough to vaccinate 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60 percent by the first half of 2022.