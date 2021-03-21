Russian scientists in an interview with RT denied rumors about the threat of vaccinations against coronavirus for reproductive and other functions of the human body.

So, according to Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, all vaccines against coronavirus are tested for a potential threat to the body before registration. After completing all the necessary tests, they do not pose a health hazard. “Efficiency and safety are two key parameters that are important criteria for the diagnosis of a vaccine,” Gorelov emphasized.

He also called the rumors about the threat of reproductive function after the injection of drugs unfounded and expressed bewilderment why this information is being replicated on the network. “No vaccines cause infertility,” the scientist said.

In turn, a molecular biologist, leading researcher at Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Maxim Skulachev denied information about the risk of contracting coronavirus after an appropriate vaccination due to the presence of a part of the infection gene in it. “There is a small fragment of the virus, one gene of it, even half of that gene. Of course, this cannot give any coronavirus infection, ”said Skulachev.

There are currently several COVID-19 vaccines in the world. So, in Russia, the drugs “Sputnik V”, “EpiVacCorona” and “KoviVak” from the Chumakov Center were registered. In the United States and Great Britain, people began to inoculate the population with the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech. In addition, the US authorities have approved the Moderna vaccine.

Earlier it became known that the number of victims of coronavirus infection in Europe exceeded one million. The continent accounts for about 30.5 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the world and 35.5 percent of all deaths.