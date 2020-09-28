Researchers at the Imec Innovation Center (Belgium) are actively developing smart contact lenses (previously, “FACTS” told why you can’t sleep in lenses).

According to Professor Andres Vazquez Quintero, at the Imec Center, the prototype of the iris was created by combining flexible electronics and new materials used in ophthalmology. The invention can help millions of people suffering from both myopia and hyperopia, writes ZDNet.com.

There are many eye diseases that prevent the iris of the eye from responding correctly to changes in lighting: if too active, a person can see everything blurry, and with limited illumination, shrouded in darkness. Thanks to the liquid crystal display, the lens can actually change the aperture, controlling the amount of light reaching the retina. It is noteworthy that such lenses do not require recharging during the day.

Imec employees are confident that after conducting clinical trials, their development can become a mass medical device. With the creation of an artificial iris, treatment approaches will change across ophthalmology.

Earlier, Sergei Rykov, head of the Department of Ophthalmology at the P.L.Shupik National Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education, told the readers of FACTS, how to choose the right glasses and contact lenses…

151

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter