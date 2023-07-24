The Voice mag says sitting on the floor can make you live longer

British scientists have named a simple exercise for longevity. This is reported The Voice mag.

The results of the study showed that sitting on the floor can prolong life. It turned out that the ability to get up from the floor is a predictor of longevity in people from 51 to 80 years old. In addition, the habit helps improve balance and coordination, as well as strengthens the spine and straightens posture.

The experiment also showed that people who had difficulty getting up from the floor were at risk of living less than those who did the exercise with ease.

