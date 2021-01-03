The evidence that there are signs of a deadly new “Disease X” emerging in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) does not mean that something is threatening humanity. Russian virologist, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexei Agranovskiy told about this to the Zvezda TV channel.

“We need to study this and keep in mind, allocate funds for such work, but I see no danger,” the scientist added, noting that he considers the latest publications on this topic an attempt “to make a sensation from scratch”.

Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, also believes that the available data do not yet indicate a new dangerous disease. “I think it’s premature to fear a new pandemic,” he is quoted as saying RIA News…

The case of a patient with early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever described in the DRC, whose tests gave a negative result for all known infections, Gorelov attributed to possible hemorrhagic and allergic vasculitis, as well as non-infectious diseases, congenital fragility of blood vessels and the manifestation of autoimmune diseases.

On December 31, microbiologist Jean-Jacques Muembe-Tamphum, one of the first to detect the Ebola virus, said that one of his patients had early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, while her tests for Ebola and other known diseases showed negative results. He believes that a sick woman can become patient zero with the new virus. He named the hypothetical infection “Disease X”. The disease is thought to be as contagious as the coronavirus, with deaths from infection reaching 50 to 90 percent of Ebola.