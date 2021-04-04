To increase life expectancy, you need five meals a day, while every day you need to eat two servings of fruits and three servings of vegetables. This was reported by a Chinese newspaper Science and Technology Daily…

According to the publication, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and other diseases, which are the main causes of death.

The study’s lead author, M.D. Wang Dong, and his colleagues analyzed scientific data on the consumption of various foods. The analysis showed that consuming exactly five servings of fruits and vegetables daily reduces the risk of fatal diseases. At the same time, it is noted that if you increase the number of servings, then the effectiveness of the diet will decrease.

“It’s ideal to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. From the point of view of preventing serious chronic diseases, this amount of consumed fruits and vegetables can be most beneficial, and this amount is relatively easy for most people to consume, ”said Wang Dong.

But researchers argue that not all fruits and vegetables are good for longevity. For example, peas, corn, and potatoes do not reduce the risk of fatal diseases. But spinach, lettuce, citrus fruits, berries and carrots are great for maintaining health.

On January 4, it was reported that scientists at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States found that eating cruciferous vegetables may promote longevity. In particular, we are talking about broccoli, radishes, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and white cabbage, arugula, radish, rutabaga, wasabi and kohlrabi.