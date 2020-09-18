Scientists from the United States, Great Britain and Portugal have calculated how many years people would live on average if they did not die from a new type of coronavirus.

The researchers used the “potential life years lost” formula to paint a picture of the severity of the impact of the pandemic. “News”…

It is noted that in some countries the coronavirus came out on top among the causes of death, ahead of coronary heart disease.

In the course of the study, all the deaths in America from March to May of this year were divided according to the main causes of death: COVID-19, cardiovascular pathologies, including coronary artery disease, and oncological diseases.

Then they divided the number of deaths by age categories, 10 years in each.

According to the results of the work, the coronavirus caused the largest number of deaths in the United States in three months, overtaking coronary heart disease and slightly behind this disease in terms of lost years of life.

So, if CHD leads to losses on average for one deceased 12.4 years, then for coronavirus it is 10.8 years.

In the UK, a study showed 14 years wasted for men and 12 for women due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 30 million people. Since the beginning of its spread, 943,203 patients have become victims of the infection.