NHB: Loneliness increases risk of death from all causes, including cancer

Scientists from the Khabrinsky Medical University said that loneliness and social isolation can significantly reduce life expectancy and cause many deadly diseases. Specialist study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

Doctors studied data from 90 studies, which involved more than 2.2 million people from around the world. Patients who reported being socially isolated or often feeling lonely were more likely to die earlier from any cause, including cancer.

According to experts, this is due to the fact that such people may be less likely to adhere to a healthy diet and an active lifestyle. In addition, social isolation is associated with inflammation and a weakened immune system. Such patients are less likely to receive high-quality and timely medical care due to the small number of social ties, the scientists said.

The studies were conducted in high-income countries, so the results may not be correct for less wealthy countries, the study clarifies.

Experts advised single people to participate in social and community groups to strengthen a sense of belonging, as well as avoid excessive use of social networks.

Earlier, Forbes reported that the results of a survey conducted among more than a thousand American adults showed a relationship between wealth and loneliness. The purpose of the study was to find out how the financial situation is affected by the extra expenses incurred by single people.

In addition, financial consultant Judy Leahy, commenting on the survey data, noted that financial gain is not a reason to stay in an unhappy marriage.