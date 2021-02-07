The British strain of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United States. This is stated in a scientific study conducted by a team of 53 American scientists and published on the preprint server MedRxiv February 7.

Experts note that the rate of spread of the British strain (B.1.1.7) is 35-45% faster than that of other mutations of the disease.

“Our research shows that the US is on the same trajectory as other countries, where B.1.1.7 quickly became the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant, requiring immediate and decisive action to minimize COVID-19 morbidity and mortality.” , – noted in the study.

According to scientists, with such a high level of spread of the virus, both in the United States and around the world, it will continue to mutate in response to various treatments. Therefore, it is necessary to continue large-scale vaccination of the population. Moreover, already developed vaccines are also effective against this strain. In addition, experts believe that protective masks and social distancing will further limit the spread of the virus.

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. The Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats in the country confirmed that it is spreading at a faster rate and requires increased caution from the population.