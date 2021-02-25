A group of American scientists conducted a study of the dependence of the spread of COVID-19 on the season, according to the results of which, in winter, the virus is easier to get infected than in the warm season. The article was published in the edition PLOS One…

Scientists compared daily temperature readings and the number of COVID-19 infections in 50 countries from January 22 to April 6, 2020. It was noted that with an increase in the air temperature, the number of infected people immediately decreased, and with a decrease in the degree, it increased.

“In the summer months, the spread of COVID-19 slows down, just as it does with other seasonal respiratory infections,” the publication said.

On February 17, the chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, Andrei Pozdnyakov, said that after being vaccinated against coronavirus, some patients are tested for antibodies to the virus and sometimes get a negative result because they undergo an incorrectly selected laboratory test.

On February 12, infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov expressed confidence that the spring surge in the incidence of coronavirus will occur in Russia in one form or another, it will be in mid-April.