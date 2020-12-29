In distance learning, myopia develops in children one and a half times faster. This is the conclusion reached by ophthalmologists from the School of Ophthalmology and Optometry and the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University in China.

The project involves testing the visual acuity of more than 1 million schoolchildren in Wenzhou every six months for 10 years. In their latest study, researchers conducted three surveys for myopia in 1.3 thousand schools.

“We used the normal period (June – December 2019) and the COVID-19 quarantine period (January – June 2020) for comparison,” the preprint says. “Among all students, we found that the six-month progression of myopia increased by about 1.5 times during the quarantine imposed due to COVID-19,” the paper says.

Experts have studied moderate and high myopia in two main groups: among junior and high school students. It turned out that children who go to grades 1–6 are much more prone to vision problems.

New forms of education for children could lead to a significant increase in the overall prevalence of myopia in the population, Chinese scientists believe. They attribute this to the effects of prolonged contact with gadget screens and a decrease in overall outdoor activity.

The authors of the work believe that the acceleration of the progression of myopia by one and a half times is only an intermediate result. They intend to study the long-term impact of distance learning on children’s vision.

