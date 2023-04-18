Scientists advised to train in the morning before breakfast to increase the effectiveness of classes

American scientists gave six tips to improve the effectiveness of training. His words lead shape.

Jordan Metzl, M.D., has stated that exercising in the morning before breakfast can burn 20 percent more fat than at other times of the day. He added that it is important not to overload the body and focus on your strengths.

Keith Baar, professor at the Department of Physiology and Membrane Biology at the University of California (Davis, USA), recommended sleeping at least seven hours a night and avoiding stress, as the brain sees it as a threat and encourages the body to accumulate adipose tissue. Baar also revealed that the best way to build muscle is to train to failure.

Colleagues from Lund University (Sweden) advised me to train according to the 1:3 scheme – one hour, three times a week. They explained that with such a training schedule, after six months, a change in gene expression occurs, which reduces the risk of fat embolism syndrome and other cardiovascular diseases.

Recovery specialist Polly DeMille noted the importance of rest and complete relaxation between sessions. “It is at this point that muscles are strengthened and the body turns to fat stores to replenish its depleted energy,” she said. And nutritionist Douglas Kalman advised not to eat heavily for two hours after a workout and limit yourself to a snack rich in carbohydrates and proteins. According to the expert, a smoothie with one banana and a quarter bowl of oatmeal will do.

