Heads of two men and a woman from the Golden Horde era recreated in Ufa

Anthropologist Alexey Nechvaloda and engineer of the additive technologies laboratory Fanir Kilmukhametov recreated the appearance of people from the Golden Horde era in Ufa. This was reported by the head of Bashkiria Radiy Khabirov in his Telegram-channel.

According to Khabirov, scientists have reproduced sculptural images of the heads of two men and a woman, whose remains were found in the Golden Horde mausoleums of Tura Khan and Hussein Bek. He specified that these exhibits were created in the laboratory of the medical university, which operates on the basis of the inter-university campus of the Eurasian Scientific and Educational Center.

“This is the result of a fusion of science, new technologies and a modern, creative approach. It will be possible to see what our ancestors looked like very soon. Tomorrow we will open the visitor center of the Eurasian Museum of Nomadic Civilizations. I invite everyone!” the head of the region wrote.

