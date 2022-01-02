Scientists at Harvard University believe that eating dark chocolate will help overcome a genetic predisposition to early death. On Saturday, January 1, the newspaper reported Express…

It is noted that their study showed that people who consumed this product lived a year longer than those who did not eat it. Due to its high content of antioxidants and minerals, dark chocolate improves blood pressure and can prevent the development of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the treat improves memory and brain function, and may also reduce insulin resistance.

As scientists have noticed, the higher the concentration of cocoa in dark chocolate, the more active compounds it contains.

The researchers also pointed out that those who ate three chocolate bars a month had a 36% lower risk of premature death.

Earlier, on November 23, British dietitian Michael Mosley urged those looking to lose weight to stock up on dark chocolate as it has many health benefits over white and milk chocolate. He also pointed out that dark chocolate is composed of at least 75% cocoa. However, Mosley urged not to overuse sweetness and stick to a balanced diet.

On November 19, nutritionist Yana Grishina said that dark chocolate is an excellent source of iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and other minerals. She recommended eating about 20 grams of dark chocolate daily, emphasizing that you should not eat chocolate on an empty stomach and use it as a snack.