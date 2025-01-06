CNIO scientists have assured ABC that there is “direct responsibility for the actions of María Blasco, director of the center, both on the part of the president of the organization’s board of trustees, Eva Ortega, and her superior, the Secretary of State Juan Cruz. Cigudosa. According to these scientists, who have made this complaint to ABC although they avoid giving their names for fear of internal reprisals within the organization, “both Ortega and Cruz Cigudosa allowed all of María Blasco’s excesses, being perfectly informed of the nature of the alleged irregularities and of what was happening inside the center.” According to one of the scientists, “the information that is being published is obtained from public information, from the Transparency Portal, and this public information was not only admitted but signed by the president of the Board of Trustees, Eva Ortega, in which she justified and, in certain paragraphs, extolled the benefits of CNIO Arte, the organization that bought dozens of works of art and subsequently traveled them around the world. Yes The director of the Cancer Center overpaid 90,000 euros José A. Pérez«Although the culprit of what happened with the CNIO Arte is María Blasco, who is the one who did it launched, the responsibility also lies with the board, or, rather, with its president Eva Ortega and her superior, the Secretary of State for Science and Innovation, Juan Cruz Cigudosa, who have allowed it while being perfectly informed of its nature and of what it was costing the CNIO, without forgetting that both, Eva and Juan Cruz, have the obligation to know and apply the statutes of the CNIO, which is why at no time should they have allowed CNIO Arte since it is not included in their purposes. foundations,” say the scientists. “Now, the very hypocrites are tearing up their clothes and prohibiting CNIO Arte, that is, what they approved and praised just a few months ago they now prohibit and ask for audits when they have always had all this information in their can”. The scientists consulted by ABC also remember the accounting irregularities that have been reported by this newspaper. It would be interesting to know, they say, “how the CNIO has come to have a maximum deficit of 4.5 million euros when in 2011, the year in which María was appointed director, there were 42 million euros in the CNIO’s coffers.” “The neglect of duties of the director, María Blasco, has been evident,” they say. In previous times the nominative subsidy reached 24 million euros while almost 20 years later it was 21.5 million euros… during that time the director has not lifted a single finger for this budget allocation to be increased. What’s more, if an endowment increase accompanied by inflation had been managed, there would be no deficit at this time. «Therefore, in addition to the loss of income derived from this situation, together with the loss of tremendous scientific talent, it would have been more than enough reason to dismiss any director of a research center. Unfortunately, the Secretary of State of the Ministry and, therefore, the presidency of the board did not consider this loss relevant and continued to support María Blasco. Extraordinary plenary sessionOn January 17, the extraordinary plenary session that was convened in last December as a result of the various scandals that have occurred following ABC’s publications. At that December plenary session, it was agreed, for the moment, to paralyze the action of the controversial CNIO Arte, the program responsible for the purchase of works of art and their itinerary around the world, but a decision on the continuity of the director, María Blasco. Although not officially, yes unofficially, she was given a period of time to fully respond to the revelations that affect her management and that she will have to explain this month.

#Scientists #Cancer #Center #point #Secretary #State #knew #allowed