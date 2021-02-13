Scientists of the Institute of Russian Literature (Pushkin House, IRLI RAS, St. Petersburg) found in the archive a previously unknown autograph of the poet Alexander Pushkin, dated January 1837. The find is one of the poet’s last autographs, said Natalya Khokhlova, senior researcher at the IRLI RAS, on February 13.

“The discovered autograph is Pushkin’s marks in the form of text inserts and three separate corrections in the manuscript [Александра] Turgenev (1784-1845) in his letters [князю Александру] Golitsyn (1773–1844), ”she said during her speech via video link posted on the institute’s YouTube page.

According to Khokhlova, the historian Turgenev was a friend of Pushkin. He searched, among other things, for sources on Russian history in the Paris archives, and sent reports to his leader, Prince Golitsyn. Part of the collected materials of Turgenev, Pushkin was going to publish in the fifth volume of the magazine “Contemporary”, which the poet founded in 1836.

Khokhlova noted that on January 16, 1837, Pushkin, after reading the letters to Golitsyn, sent Turgenev this material along with a covering letter, asking him to edit it.

“I think to give it all this title -“ Proceedings of the Investigation of So-and-So, or A.I.T. in the Roman and Parisian archives ”. The article is deeply entertaining, ”the letter said.

The poet made the correction at the beginning of the 20th of January of the same year.

“Therefore, we can say that this is one of the most recent autographs of Pushkin,” said Khokhlova.

She also said that researchers found a letter in the archives of the Turgenev brothers, which, probably after the death of Pushkin, was returned to Alexander Turgenev. This is a classic family archive of several generations of the Turgenev family, which was transferred to the Academy of Sciences as a historical monument during 1904-1912. It has about 5 thousand storage units. It is also a valuable historical source for studying the last months of Pushkin’s life.

“It is also valuable in this find that very few editorial materials from Sovremennik have survived,” Khokhlova added.

The specialist concluded that if Pushkin himself published the letters to Golitsyn, most likely this autograph would not have survived, but would have been destroyed.

In December 2019, the first lifetime edition of Pushkin’s Eugene Onegin, which has a museum value, was sold at auction in Moscow for 4.6 million rubles.

The work was printed in separate chapters as they were written for seven years. The first chapter was published in 1825, and the last in 1832.