Russian military scientists spoke about a new version of the use of the Aerospace Forces, which will ensure guaranteed protection of the country from potential aggression from NATO.

This is stated in the journal “Aerospace Forces. Theory and Practice “, reports RIA News…

The authors of the article pointed out the inadmissibility of multi-sphere operations of the North Atlantic Alliance with the use of weapons on land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, the beginning of which will be an integrated massive air strike against strategic targets.

So, in order to prevent such a development of events, the researchers suggest that the servicemen from the Russian Federation make a counter or preemptive strike by domestic forces of the Aerospace Forces. It is noted that such actions will allow inflicting unacceptable damage to the enemy already at the initial stage.

The experts also noted that this requires coordination in the work between specialists in electronic warfare, aviation and missilemen. As a concrete example of the system elements, the publication names the “Dagger” hypersonic missiles, which are stuffed with MiG-31K fighters.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed its readiness for dialogue with NATO, if this would improve security in Europe.