For hundreds of years, humanity has focused on deciphering how the universe originated in order to understand how it will evolve in the future. Likewise, other investigations have sought in the opposite direction in order to understand what will cause the End of our planet Earth.

Some hypotheses point out that extinction will reach our world due to climate change that will generate irreversible damage to our planet that will give rise to devastating consequences.

In this sense, a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University and other academic centers as it is that the end of our planet could take place.

The researchers took as an example events that occurred in other Milky Way solar systems some 12,000 light-years away.where a sun similar to ours began to die.

During this final phase of life, the investigated sun acquired a larger size and a reddish color through a gigantic nuclear reaction of helium combustion. As the sun grew it also consumed a planet and its orbit until it disappeared.

“We are seeing the future of the Earth”, said one of the main authors of the research, Dr. Kishalay, according to a publication in the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Despite the fact that this is the future that awaits our planet, the researchers pointed out that this event (death of the Sun) will occur in about 5 billion years when the astro Rey becomes a red giant.

Our Sun is only about 4.6 billion years old and according to estimates it is believed that it still has about 10 billion years to go until its death. However, during that process it will become a red giant.