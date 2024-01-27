Scientists from Hebei Normal University Linghe Li and Hanlin Wang conducted a study on the possible relationship between aesthetic judgments about the beauty of people, objects, nature, etc. and horizontal hand movements, such as those that users of mobile dating applications perform when viewing other people's profiles – swipe right – to the left. Their article in the magazine Neuroscience Letters provided new insights into the cognitive processes that may underlie human subjective assessments of beauty.

“We wanted to know why this interface was chosen and whether there is a metaphorical connection between horizontal hand movements and aesthetic judgment,” he told the portal on January 26 Medical Xpress.

Many dating apps allow users to select or cancel potential dates by swiping left or right on their smartphone. In these apps, swiping right on a user's profile essentially means that the person in the picture seems physically attractive or beautiful, while swiping left means they're not attracted to that person.

Li and Wang tried to determine whether these directional hand movements were somehow implicitly related to beauty ratings. Their experimental methods are based on a task called the Implicit Association Test (IAT), which is often used in psychological research to assess automatic, potentially biased associations that operate unconsciously in the mind.

Researchers asked a group of participants to view photographs and rate the aesthetic beauty of the people depicted in them by swiping left or right on their device. They conducted two different experiments in which the instructions were slightly different because the meaning of finger movements to the left or right changed (in one trial, moving the finger to the left meant “beautiful” and to the right meant “unattractive”, and vice versa in the second trial).

“By combining results from behavioral and event-related potentials (ERPS), the present study demonstrated a metaphorical relationship between horizontal hand actions and aesthetic judgments. This suggested that horizontal hand movements may influence the speed of aesthetic judgments by influencing information processing fluency, level of emotional arousal, categorization motivation, and attentional resources,” the scientists explained.

Thus, the experiment showed that when subjects were asked to swipe left to express that they found a person beautiful, they did so faster than when they were asked to express their positive assessments by swiping right. This suggests that directional hand movements are, to some extent, cognitively and implicitly related to people's evaluations of beauty.

This provided new insight into the implicit connections that the human mind can make between certain hand movements and aesthetic judgments. The findings compiled by Li and Wang may soon inspire other studies that explore these unconscious associations more deeply.

