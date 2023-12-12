In Canada, the spread of goldfish (carassius auratus, or Chinese crucian carp) threatens the flora and fauna of the region, and can also lead to the destruction of ecosystems. This was stated by aquatic resources researcher from the department of fisheries and oceans of the country Christine Boston.

According to her, quoted by the newspaper The New York Times December 8, this fish species is alien to the Canadian region. The specialist explained that goldfish eat plants, which are habitats for microorganisms. They also contribute to the spread of algae that interfere with the existence of other types of algae, writes RT. In addition, Boston emphasized, such fish can feed on eggs and invertebrates, notes IA “Regnum”.

In addition, ordinary pet fish can reach a size of more than 40 cm, which makes them difficult prey for predators. They are able to eat almost anything, and female goldfish can spawn several times per season, the site reports. kp.ru.

Anthony Ricciardi, a professor of invasive ecology at McGill University in Montreal, noted that goldfish are dangerous to other species because their populations suppress other fish species living in the region, the TV channel reported. “Star”.

Also, an increase in the goldfish population is recorded in the UK, Australia and the USA. In 2021, specimens “the size of footballs” were found in Minnesota. Then the local population was urged not to release goldfish into the wild, writes Life.ru.

Scientists are proposing various methods to combat this species, including special nets and electrical discharges, to prevent their further spread, reports Pravda.Ru.

On December 7, it became known that in the northernmost prefecture of Japan, Hokkaido, in the city of Hakodate, schools of dead Far Eastern sardines and other fish washed ashore. According to the local fishing association, similar incidents have occurred before, but this time there was an unusually large amount of fish.