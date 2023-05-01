The prestigious Spiez laboratory for being specialized in biosafety with BSL-4 classification from Switzerland, asked the scientists Sean Ekins and Fabio Urbina to carry out an experiment they called “Dr. Evil Project”However, professionals were scared off by making a dangerous discovery with Artificial Intelligence.

It was in 2020, when the experts Sean Ekins and Fabio Urbina began the investigation to find out the consequences of what would happen to their platform of artificial intelligence drug discoveries, MegaSyn is coming into the wrong hands.

Firstly, Cleethorpes, UK born pharmacologist and expert in the fields of ADME/Tox, computational toxicology and chemoinformatics, Sean Ekins, was with his research team, as he was invited to be part of their research team by the CEO of Collaborations Pharmaceuticals. the Spiez Convergence Conference.

Ekisn, along with his team at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, were immersed in the stepwise process to identify the active molecules, the generative machine learning models, they used the bioactivity database of millions of molecules, as they wanted to teach MegaSyn to generate new compounds.

Although the plan was to use MegaSyn to discover drugs for rare diseases, AI could generate more specific and less toxic molecules, but if it lands with the wrong people, it could lead to a chemical warfare manufactured by humans.

Expert scientists and experts in searching for solving some of the biggest biotechnological challenges they realized that in the face of new PA trends, there may be security threats.