Fresh air, top stuff. We use it ourselves every day. But the stuff turns out to be even more versatile than initially thought. Scientists have found a way to convert air into synthetic fuel. In doing so, they extract CO2 from the air and use the energy from temperature changes during the day.

The study was already described last year in Nature, but it’s special enough to share. It has been known for some time that you can convert CO2 from the air into synthetic fuel. The problem is that you normally need temperatures of 200 to 250 degrees for that, and that takes a lot of energy.

The Eureka moment

The breakthrough is using the fluctuations in temperature (the morning is colder than in the afternoon) to generate energy. This energy is used to convert the CO2 from the air into synthetic fuels. The scientists call it a sustainable and cost-efficient way of making eFuels.

The findings were published over a year ago. Since then we have heard no news about the invention. As is often the case with these kinds of breakthroughs, you may not hear much about them anymore. But still, nice way to keep classic cars on the road in the future.