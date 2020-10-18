Kidney disease doubles the risk of death from coronavirus infection, reports RIA News, citing research by researchers at Imperial College London.

Experts analyzed the data of 372 patients hospitalized from March 10 to July 23 with coronavirus in the intensive care unit of four hospitals in London and Birmingham.

As it turned out, out of 216 patients with kidney problems, 107 people died (about 50%), of the remaining 156 people, only 32 died (21%).

According to experts, this may be due to the effect of the coronavirus on the body as a whole, “cross-communication” between the lungs and kidneys, or the use of toxic drugs to treat COVID-19.

