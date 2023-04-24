Home page World

The Montevideo Maru was sunk more than 80 years ago. More than 1000 people were on board. Researchers have now been able to locate the wreck.

Melbourne (Australia) – July 1, 1942: In the midst of World War II, the “Montevideo Maru” is hit by torpedoes from an American submarine. The Japanese transport ship, which had more than 1,000 people on board, has since been considered missing. More than 80 years later, researchers have now been able to locate the wreck – at a depth of more than 4000 meters off the Philippine coast.

After more than 80 years: Researchers discover ship “Montevideo Maru” sunk in World War II

According to the organization involved in the search Silent World Foundation The project to locate the wreck of the “Montevideo Maru” began on April 6 in the South China Sea. Almost two weeks later, on April 18, the wreck was actually discovered. This was possible using state-of-the-art technology, including an autonomous underwater vehicle with sonar.

This photo released by the Australian War Memorial shows the Montevideo Maru, a Japanese transport ship that sank on July 1, 1942 during World War II. © Australian War Memorial/dpa

The search for the wreck of the Montevideo Maru was supported by the Australian Ministry of Defence. Australian and Dutch specialists in archaeology, history and deep-sea surveying were in charge. Since being hit by torpedoes from the submarine “USS Sturgeon” in World War II, the ship has been considered lost.

“Montevideo Maru” sunk in World War II – 980 Australians alone lost their lives

On that fateful July 1, 1942, the “Montevideo Maru” had about 1,060 prisoners of war between the ages of 15 and 60 on board. These had been captured by the Japanese a few months earlier during the fall of the town of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

This photo released by the Silentworld Foundation shows the wreck of the Montevideo Maru. © Silentworld Foundation/dpa

Around 980 Australians died in the disaster 81 years ago. It is considered the worst in the history of Australian seafaring. In addition, there were people from 14 other nations among the victims. According to the information, the crew of the US submarine did not know that there were prisoners of war and civilians on board the “Montevideo Maru”.

“Close a terrible chapter”: wreckage of the “Montevideo Maru” found through complex mission

The complex mission and thus the search for the wreck of the “Montevideo Maru” was planned for almost five years. The non-profit organization was also involved in this Silent World Foundation from Sydney. Its director, John Mullen, commented on the location of the long-lost ship:

The discovery of the Montevideo Maru closes a terrifying chapter in Australia’s military and naval history.

The families had been waiting for news of their missing loved ones for years. “Today, we hope that by finding the ship, we can help the many families affected by this terrible disaster,” Mullen said on the website Silent World Foundation with.

Wreck of the “Montevideo Maru” lies deeper than that of the “Titanic” – and is not recovered

However, the “Montevideo Maru” will not be recovered. Because the wreck, which is deeper than that of the “Titanic”, will not be touched. “No artifacts or human remains will be taken. Out of respect for the families of the victims on board, the location is being recorded for research purposes,” Mullen said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister has also commented on the discovery of the “Montevideo Maru”. Via Twitter, Anthony Albanese wrote that finally the resting place “of the lost souls of the Montevideo Maru has been found”. Albanese now hopes that this news can give the relatives a little comfort. After more than 100 years even that could legendary shipwreck of the “Endurance” to be discovered. Researchers from Bremerhaven succeeded in doing this. (han/dpa)