scientists found rare life forms on an island that appeared and disappeared from nowhere: Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Islandwhich formed in 2015 after a volcanic eruption and disappeared in 2022 after another eruption.

During the seven years that it existed, the island offered researchers a unique opportunity to learn about the ecosystems and their origins. In a study published in mBio, professionals demonstrated the existence of a community of microbes in Hungarian Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai.

These microbes metabolize sulfur and atmospheric gases similarly to other organisms that inhabit systems such as hot springs or hydrothermal vents.

Nick Dragone, a microbial ecologist at the University of Colorado, collected 32 soil samples and sequenced them. Instead of finding typical organisms like cyanobacteria, the researchers found a unique group of bacteria that metabolize sulfur and atmospheric gases.

The researchers believe that these bacteria and archaea could have come from the subsoil of the island due to the presence of sulfur and hydrogen sulfide gas, which fed the unique microbes found.

These microbes were similar to those found in hydrothermal vents and volcanic systems.suggesting that they could have come from similar systems.

The discovery of these unique microbes on a newly formed island provides valuable insight into the earliest moments of ecosystem formation and how microbes can thrive in extreme environments.

In addition, it helps to better understand ecosystems in other parts of the world. Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Island has provided a unique opportunity for research and discovery, and has left a lasting impact on the understanding of life on Earth.