Scientists have studied samples of ancient ice, as well as deposits on the walls of caves, and found that during the last ice age, the average temperature on Earth was +9 degrees Celsius. Nature…

It is noted that 2.6 million years ago the planet got colder by an average of 6.1 degrees. At the same time, in the polar regions, the temperature dropped by 14 degrees.

The researchers believe that the findings will improve understanding of climate change on Earth and help fight the problem of global warming.

Scientists have previously explained why the Earth’s tropical zones are expanding towards the poles.

We add that in Antarctica, due to global warming, 118 gigatons of ice melt annually, and in Greenland – 200 gigatons.