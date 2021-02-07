Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) have found new evidence during an investigation into the causes of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan. Bloomberg reports this with reference to the American zoologist Peter Dashak, who is participating in the work of the WHO mission.

Dashak noted that the evidence relates to the role of the seafood market in the pandemic. He said that the scientists visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Baizhou Market and the Huanan Seafood Market.

The zoologist stressed that the seafood market in Wuhan was untouched during the pandemic. “People left in a hurry, they left the equipment, they left the dishes, they left evidence of what was happening, and this is what we were looking at,” Dashak said, adding that this greatly simplified the work of WHO specialists.

He said that earlier, Chinese scientists managed to find the places where the first samples with coronavirus were taken. During the investigation, it was found that the first seriously ill patients were asymptomatic infected, as well as those whose disease was mild.

Dashak did not give further details of the investigation. However, he noted that the WHO is close to unraveling the causes and mechanism of the occurrence and spread of the coronavirus pandemic.