The Hill: Scientists Find Microplastics in Human Brain

The human brain contains more microplastics than other organs, according to the authors of a study published in the journal The Hill.

The researchers examined livers, kidneys, and brains collected from donors in the US state of New Mexico between 2016 and 2024. The brain tissue samples were taken from the prefrontal cortex, a region responsible for abstract thinking, creativity, control, and timely response.

One gram of the brain sample from a modern person aged 45-50 years contained 4.8 micrograms of plastic, or 0.5 percent of the tissue mass. This is about half as much as in the brain obtained from a donor in 2016. The amount of plastic also increased in other organs studied. The largest amount in the samples was polyethylene, which is used to make packaging, bags, food containers and toys.

