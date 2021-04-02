A group of Russian scientists, together with foreign colleagues, have found substances in the mold that can kill the coronavirus. On their basis, according to the calculations of specialists, it will be possible to make a more effective and less toxic drug than the existing ones. The newspaper “Izvestia” writes about this.

Experts from South Ural State University, Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (Brazil), Amity University, Delhi University (India) and KwaZulu-Natal University (South Africa) are testing promising compounds against two enzymes of the virus. At the moment, scientists have identified five compounds that can have antiviral effects at a certain concentration. Most of the compounds have been isolated from mold.

Vladimir Potemkin, head of the SUSU Research Laboratory for Computer Modeling of Medicines, said that the Aspergillus molds used in the study cause lung damage (mycosis) in humans, but the medicine uses a low molecular weight compound that is not capable of harming humans.

Earlier, American scientists from Yale University reported that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) during COVID-19 are dangerous and can interfere with the immune system’s fight against coronavirus. These drugs can potentially affect the body’s susceptibility to infection, the multiplication of the virus within cells, and the functioning of the immune system.