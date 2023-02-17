Shaken and chilled, frozen water becomes something else: new ice made of a jumble of molecules with unique properties.

“This is completely unexpected and very surprising,” said Christoph Salzmann, professor of chemistry at University College London and author of a paper published this month in the journal Science describing ice.

Water is a simple molecule that scientists have studied intently for centuries: two hydrogen atoms sticking out at a 104.5-degree angle in a V-shape from a central oxygen atom. The new discovery shows that the water still holds scientific surprises.

In everyday life, we come across three forms of water: a vaporous gas like steam, flowing liquid water, and hard, slippery ice. The ice of our everyday lives consists of water molecules lined up in a hexagonal pattern, and those hexagonal latticework neatly stacks on top of each other. The structure is loose, so ice is less dense than liquid water and floats. With temperature and pressure permutations outside of what usually occurs on Earth, water molecules can be pushed into other crystalline structures. Scientists now know of 20 crystalline forms of water.

In addition, the researchers have also documented two types of ice with jumbled molecules, what they call amorphous materials. Because one of these ices is denser than water, it is known as high-density amorphous ice; the other, less dense than water, is low-density amorphous ice. Amorphous ices are not found on Earth, but they could be prevalent in outer space, in comets, interstellar clouds, and worlds like Europa, a moon of Jupiter. And in 2018, scientists announced the creation of “superionic water,” which was simultaneously solid and liquid.

Salzmann’s team was not looking to add to the catalog of water ice. Rather, they wanted to study very small ice crystals. So Alexander Rosu-Finsen, a postdoctoral scientist and lead author of the new paper, began to break the ice. The water ice was first cooled in liquid nitrogen to minus 196 degrees Celsius and then placed in a container together with steel balls. Then a machine shook the ice and steel balls, pulverizing the ice into tiny bits.

The white material inside looked like one would expect crushed ice to look, but now it was denser and much of the crystalline structure had been destroyed, producing an amorphous material.

However, the density was almost exactly that of liquid water. Until now, all solid forms of ice, crystalline or amorphous, were significantly more or less dense than liquid water. The researchers called it medium-density amorphous ice, or MDA.

That ice has nearly the same density as liquid water raises the possibility that it is actually glass, a liquid cacophony of flowing molecules until it cools, slows down, and freezes in time without crystallizing.

“This is the key question,” Salzmann said.

By: KENNETH CHANG